Coworkers raise money to encourage tips in Roger McGilvery murder

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Rogers McGilvery was murdered in the Sheeplo community on New Year’s Eve of 2019. Despite a year and a half of investigation, there has been no suspect named nor arrest made.

Yet, Rogers has not been forgotten. His daughter Alicia remembers,

“It was my dad that was my best friend, and him being gone has really taken a toll on me. It takes a lot every day to get up and go, a lot. After having a constant in your life for so long, even down to a phone call every day, I miss all of that. I miss the certain spot he sat on the couch when he came to my house. It’s certain things that trigger every day,” said Rogers’ daughter, Alicia McGilvery.

Alicia wears a pin to work in memory of her father every day. One day her coworker, Amy Naquin, noticed and asked about it.

“And when she told me about the murder of her father, and just the there was nobody that knew anything, it just it broke my heart. And if you saw her every day, you would never know her struggle. And we hugged it out, because that’s what I like to do. And I feel like we were brought together for a reason,” said Naquin.

The women raised money to increase the reward for a tip on the case and presented Metro Crime Stoppers with the $2,600 check.

“We put our heart into cases like this, and we are just so impressed by the fact that two co-workers became friends, and decided that they would work together and make this plea to the community I wish more people would team up, we can solve a lot of crimes,” said Diane James, the Executive Director of Metro Crime Stoppers.

You can report tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 601-582-7827 or going to p3tips.com. James explains that tipsters remain anonymous.

“They get an ID number, and we will pay on a bond arrest. They won’t have to wait until a trial goes through. We’ll pay that within about three or four days of that arrest in cash. They can come pick it up with the ID number,” James said.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims emphasizes the need for public help.

“This investigation started prior to this administration. So, you know, if you’re an individual that provided information in those early days, right after the incident, we would just ask that you contact our investigative division again. Let us make sure that we have that information in the case file that we followed up on,” said Sims.

Alicia remembers her father as a well-known and well-loved man.

“My father was considered the ‘watcher’ over everyone. He would drive around in his vehicle late in the evenings, and if he saw someone standing outside, he will stop and say, ’How are you doing?’ you know? Just a couple of words, and then he would go on. But everyone knew my dad,” said Alicia.

“My dad was 72 years old when he was murdered. He walked around on the cane, and I just don’t see who will hurt him. I just don’t see. He will give you the shirt off his back if you asked for it. He might joke about it, but he gave it to you. My dad was the person I could call for anything. Whether it’s down to ‘dad my car is making a funny sound’ or ‘dad can I talk to you about something, can I ask you a question can I run it by you?”

Alicia says she appreciates the support from her co-worker and everyone who donated to the tip fund. She does hope this brings some new life to the case.

