Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Wireless Emergency Alert test to appear on millions of cellphones Wednesday

By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Millions of people will receive an alert on their cellphone as part of a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with the Federal Communication Commission to send out tests on Wednesday.

The Wireless Emergency Alert tests will be sent to cellphones where the subscriber has opted in to receive the messages.

An Emergency Alert System portion of the test will be sent to radios and televisions.

FEMA said the test is a way to make sure the system is working properly in case there is a national emergency where the alert would be issued.

The test will begin at 2:20 ET, and cellphone users who opted in to receive the message will receive the alert one time during the 30-minute test.

The alert will display the following: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The alert would be postponed until Aug. 25 if widespread severe weather is in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers
The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League is over-capacity and on a no-intake restriction.
Local animal shelter over capacity, on no-intake restriction

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when...
Amazon to pay damages for dangerous items sold on its site
The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better”...
Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill's passing in the Senate
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign in 14 days.
Cuomo to step down, resign