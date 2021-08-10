Richton man charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault in Monday shooting

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) – A 22-year-old man surrendered to law enforcement Monday morning shortly after three others were transported to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stanley Rich, 22, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

“I am just really appreciative to Forrest County, Perry County, Sheriff (Keith) Nobles, Sheriff (Charlie) Sims and Beaumont police for responding in such a quick and efficient manner,” Richton Police Chief Jimmy Bunch said.

“We were able to bring the situation to a halt without any further incident and we were able to get the individual out of the apartment without any gunfire.”

Bunch said Rich would make his first appearance Tuesday, but did not have a time.

According to its Facebook page, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday morning about a possible shooting at an apartment on Yaupon Street in Richton.

As many as three people were believed to have been wounded,

Perry County deputies were joined by officers from the Richton and Beaumont police departments at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that three people had been transported by private vehicle to Perry General Hospital and that the shooter had remained in the apartment.

After deputies from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrived, law enforcement surrounded the apartment.

Communicating through a broken window, law enforcement was able to talk with the shooter, who shortly after, came out and surrendered without incident.

Th firearm believed used in the shootings was recovered at the scene by the Perry County investigator.

Two those who were shot were treated at Perry General and were in stable condition. The third person was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

No motive for the shootings was provided and the names of those shot were withheld.

