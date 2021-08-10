Pine Belt represented in Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Senate approved an amendment to its $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure bill, adding the full Interstate-14 five state corridor expansion.

According to the Jones County Economic Development Authority, this means I-14 will run through Laurel if the bill passes.

Some Mississippi leaders in Washington took to the Senate floor to explain their support for the bill.

“I believe this package will do a great service for the United States of America, and it will do a great service for my home state of Mississippi,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

However, this amendment is just one very small step in the entire effort to get I-14 to run through Laurel.

“There’s a process and this is the first stage in that process and we’ve overcome that hurdle,” said Ross Tucker, President of the Jones County Economic Development Authority. “So, there are many more hurdles to come, but ultimately this is the first one that had to take the step forward.”

According to Tucker, this means Jones County residents won’t be impacted very much at this time.

“You’re not going to see anything immediately other than maybe the roadway signs that Mississippi Department of Transportation starts putting up, you know, future interstate designated areas, those type of things,” Tucker said.

Although it’s very far off, officials say this can potentially benefit Jones County in a few ways.

“Economic development, ultimately it leads to great things when major infrastructure is put through certain areas because you do have that connectivity, you do have that sustainability for people that travel into to work, into to live,” Ross said.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday.

