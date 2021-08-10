Petal parents rallying to ask school district to update mask policy

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some parents in the Petal School District are asking for a change in the mask policy to keep their students safely at school in person.

Some of those parents created this online petition to see the mask policy updated to comply with health professional guidance.

“The recommendation from the State Department of Health is universal masking be applied indoors at all times, so that’s what I would like to see happen in our local schools,” said Ann McWilliams, who has children that attend Petal Middle School and Petal Elementary School.

When Petal students returned to school on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, they went in with a mask optional policy on campuses.

“I looked at the school’s website and they said they would update their policies based on the recommendations of the public health agencies. I saw that those were updated last week, and I assumed that the school district would follow suit,” said McWilliams.

In the ‘masks’ portion of the safe return to school plan, the district has written “The superintendent may require masks for all students and staff if local health trends dictate the need. If the number of quarantined students exceeds ten (10%) of the individual school’s total population on any day, students and staff (regardless of vaccination status) will be required to wear masks for a minimum of the next ten school days.”

The Petal School District reports to WDAM that as of Aug. 10, there is a student positivity rate of 1.65%. The district says some of those COVID cases originated outside the school.

In a statement to WDAM, Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon shares this update:

We have required our students to wear masks at certain buildings that hit a 10% threshold of COVID positive and/or quarantines.” He references a portion of the safe return to school plan in the statement saying, “Masks are optional, but highly recommended for students and staff in the classroom during individual work time and while in motion. All students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, should bring a mask to school that will be worn during small group instruction or group assignments as directed by the teacher.

The CDC and MSDH recommend universal masking indoors at schools regardless of vaccination status.

“We have the experts to look to. If we can’t tell our kids that we’re listening to them and that their teachers and administrators are listening to them, then what does that do to the trust that they have in their teachers,” said McWilliams.

McWilliams said she and the other parents she has talked to love being members of the Petal School District community and want this policy officially updated so their students can continue their education and school experience as safely as possible.

