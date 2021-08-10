New COVID-19 cases in Mississippi soar to nearly 3,500

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – New COVID-19 cases in Mississippi soared Tuesday, as the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that nearly 3,500 new cases had been reported Monday.

MSDH said Tuesday that 3,488 new coronavirus cases had been reported, along with 36 new deaths, across the state.

Twenty-two deaths were reported between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, including one each in Jones and Lamar counties.

Fourteen others were discovered during a search of death certificates between July 30 and Aug. 4, including one each in Covington and Forrest counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 368,549 and 7,685, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 40,751 COVID-19 cases and 730 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,226 cases, 85 deaths

Forrest: 9,860 cases, 164 deaths

Jasper: 2,468 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,760 cases, 174 deaths

Lamar: 7,924 cases, 92 deaths

Marion: 3,048 cases, 83 deaths

Perry: 1,425 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 3,040 cases, 46 deaths

MSDH also reported 326,558 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,273,490 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,056,682 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

