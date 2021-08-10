Win Stuff
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.

Safe driving campaign focused on children’s safety
By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has launched their annual Operation S.T.O.P. campaign, “Safe Transportation of Pupils.”

MHP is doing this to encourage safe driving not just for the children, but for yourself.

Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck says there are three main tips to remember when driving. Tip number one involves the seat belt.

“Always buckle up, before you even start the car just go ahead and buckle that seatbelt,” says Luck.

The second tip refers to distractions like your cellphone or smartwatch.

“Refrain from distracted driving. Anything that will distract you and take your attention away from it, refrain from it,” says Luck.

And last but not least, lift your foot off the gas.

“Obey the speed limit. Slow down,” Luck says. “We know when excitement overcomes our beings, we lose track or get tunnel vision, but be mindful of your speed.”

Luck also says to be mindful of school zones, and school bus stops.

