MHSAA: Students being taught virtually can not participate in extracurricular activities

The MHSAA says if students are kept home and taught virtually, then they will not be permitted to take part in any extracurricular activities.(MHSAA)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Mississippi High School Activities Association isn’t playing around: If your school says stay at home, then your athletic teams can do the same.

Executive director Rickey Neaves told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger Tuesday that his organization will not permit schools learning virtually to participate in MHSAA-sanctioned activities.

The MHSAA oversees, by far, the largest portion of high school extracurricular activities, including sports. The new policy is a change from last year’s protocols.

Neaves told the newspaper that if a school has to go virtual because of COVID, that it will not be allowed to play, and any games on its schedule will be forfeited.

Neaves said the reasoning behind the policy switch was simple: A belief that the safest place for kids is to be at school.

Neaves said that MHSAA administrators felt like if a school was bad enough off to have to go virtual, that it shouldn’t be allowed to “congregate” and play with other schools.

