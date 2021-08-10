Masked up students return to Perry County Schools

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Backpacks are on shoulders, masks are on faces and kids are back in the halls of Perry County schools starting today.

Though not required two weeks ago, Perry County School District decided to make masks mandatory, facing the surge of the COVID delta variant.

“We are constantly watching those numbers to back that down to a mask optional,” said Perry Central High School Principal Jerel Wade. “We always want to have at least a ‘mask optional’ option for our students and for our parents so that any of them that don’t feel comfortable and want to do that, they definitely have that option.”

The students are determined to not let the pandemic get them down.

“No matter what comes our way, nothing is going to stop us,” said PCHS Junior Sariah Howze. “COVID, pandemic, none of that.”

“I am really looking forward to not going back to virtual any time soon, and also looking forward to an academic school year where students can come and learn and be able to enjoy themselves,” said PCHS Junior Tavell Whitfield.

Regardless of the new mandates, Wade is taking day one of the new school year for the small victories.

“This year we were able to start school on time with all of our students here at the same time,” said Wade. “If we can get to some normalcy, we can get into a routine, and I think we will see a lot of success from our students.”

Wade says that the school board will address the mask mandates on a week-to-week basis.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.