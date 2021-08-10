Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Masked up students return to Perry County Schools

By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Backpacks are on shoulders, masks are on faces and kids are back in the halls of Perry County schools starting today.

Though not required two weeks ago, Perry County School District decided to make masks mandatory, facing the surge of the COVID delta variant.

“We are constantly watching those numbers to back that down to a mask optional,” said Perry Central High School Principal Jerel Wade. “We always want to have at least a ‘mask optional’ option for our students and for our parents so that any of them that don’t feel comfortable and want to do that, they definitely have that option.”

The students are determined to not let the pandemic get them down.

“No matter what comes our way, nothing is going to stop us,” said PCHS Junior Sariah Howze. “COVID, pandemic, none of that.”

“I am really looking forward to not going back to virtual any time soon, and also looking forward to an academic school year where students can come and learn and be able to enjoy themselves,” said PCHS Junior Tavell Whitfield.

Regardless of the new mandates, Wade is taking day one of the new school year for the small victories.

“This year we were able to start school on time with all of our students here at the same time,” said Wade. “If we can get to some normalcy, we can get into a routine, and I think we will see a lot of success from our students.”

Wade says that the school board will address the mask mandates on a week-to-week basis.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases

Latest News

There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.
Masks must be worn in all buildings and school buses.
Covington County School District begins fall semester amid mask mandate
.
Masked up students return to Perry County Schools
.
Richton man charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault in Monday shooting