Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73

Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the...
Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the Indianapolis 500 on television and radio has died. He was 73.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Jenkins died Monday, saying the cause was brain cancer.

Jenkins, an Indiana native, was heard over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and was chief announcer from 1990-98.

He was one of four people to serve as television play-by-play announcer during ABC’s 54-year history of broadcasting the Indy 500.

Jenkins joined ESPN at its launch in 1979 as lead motorsports announcer and remained in that role until 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases

Latest News

In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.
Perry County School District returns to classes today.
Masked up students return to Perry County Schools
Masks must be worn in all buildings and school buses.
Covington County School District begins fall semester amid mask mandate