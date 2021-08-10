Lamar Co. School District moving to hybrid learning Aug. 16

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and outbreaks, the Lamar County School District will be moving toward a hybrid learning schedule.

The decision was voted on during a school board meeting Monday night after Superintendent Steven Hampton proposed the idea.

Grades K-12 students will rotate days of attending in-person classes. Pre-K students will continue to attend in-person every day.

The school district has not released details on how the hybrid learning schedule will be structured.

