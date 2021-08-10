Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of text scam

By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a new scam.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor received a text message Monday from an unknown number with a Tennessee area code.

The scammer disguised themselves as someone Chancellor knew, stating he was contacting him from his personal cellphone.

The scammer disguised themselves as someone Chancellor knew, stating he was contacting him from his personal cellphone.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Chancellor called the actual person the scammer pretended to be to verify it wasn’t him and encourages others to do the same to avoid being scammed.

“You’ve got to make that phone call and verify that that person is who they say they are,” said Chancellor. “Call your friend on their cell phone, call them at work, call them at home, but don’t fall for that.”(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

“You’ve got to make that phone call and verify that that person is who they say they are,” said Chancellor. “Call your friend on their cell phone, call them at work, call them at home, but don’t fall for that.”

If you received a scam phone call, text or email, you are encouraged to report it to local law enforcement or the Federal Trade Commission’s scam complaint line at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

