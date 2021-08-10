Win Stuff
Investigators seeking information on stolen ATV in Jones Co.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials say a person/persons stole a tan and black Polaris...
Jones County Sheriff's Department officials say a person/persons stole a tan and black Polaris ATV on Sellers Road.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators in Jones County are looking for information about an ATV that was stolen in Moselle Sunday evening.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials say a person/persons stole a tan and black Polaris ATV on Sellers Road. The ATV was not running due to a mechanical issue.

Investigators believe the ATV was pushed to the roadway and loaded on a trailer or vehicle.

Anyone with information on the individual(s) responsible for the theft is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

