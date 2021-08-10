Investigators seeking information on stolen ATV in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators in Jones County are looking for information about an ATV that was stolen in Moselle Sunday evening.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department officials say a person/persons stole a tan and black Polaris ATV on Sellers Road. The ATV was not running due to a mechanical issue.

Investigators believe the ATV was pushed to the roadway and loaded on a trailer or vehicle.

Anyone with information on the individual(s) responsible for the theft is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

