Hunker down, Pine Belt: More heat, humidity on way

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid. Highs will soar into the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel as hot as 103 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out but most of us will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper-80s by evening, with lows in the mid-70s. Expect more of the same Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s, with heat indices as highs as 103 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers.

Hit-or-miss showers will be the norm for Thursday and Friday, with highs remaining in the low-to-mid-90s.

Rain chance will rise this weekend, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the low-90s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.