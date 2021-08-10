Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hunker down, Pine Belt: More heat, humidity on way

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid. Highs will soar into the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel as hot as 103 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out but most of us will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper-80s by evening, with lows in the mid-70s. Expect more of the same Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s, with heat indices as highs as 103 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers.

Hit-or-miss showers will be the norm for Thursday and Friday, with highs remaining in the low-to-mid-90s.

Rain chance will rise this weekend, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be in the low-90s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers
The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League is over-capacity and on a no-intake restriction.
Local animal shelter over capacity, on no-intake restriction

Latest News

.
Rex Thompson's Monday evening forecast 8/9
.
Heat, humidity sticking around for Pine Belt
WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
More heat, more humidity in store for Pine Belt
WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers viewers his extended forecast for the Pine Belt.
Pine Belt Weather: More heat, more humdity ahead