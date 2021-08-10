Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hospitals describe toll of increasing COVID patients and demand on the system

(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The strain of COVID-19 on Mississippi hospitals is worse than ever.

We’ve heard that the situation is bad in Mississippi hospitals. We asked one doctor, “How bad is it?”

“It’s awful,” said Dr. Teri Dyess, St. Dominic Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer and Director of Hospital Medicine. “You’re going to wait hours here. And that’s painful as a physician to see people wait — 89 years old and waiting for 10 hours to see a physician and then be told you don’t meet the criteria to come in the hospital. I encounter nurses every single day that are in tears. They feel like they can’t do it anymore.”

Saint Dominic had 103 COVID patients Monday — the most they’ve seen during this latest wave. When they see numbers like those from the weekend, they know the demand will just keep growing. So then what?

“We’re already looking at are we going to have to set up tents outside the hospital,” described Dyess. “Truly looking at a field hospital. I think that’s what we’re seeing next.”

They’re also trying to figure out creative ways to maximize the space they do have.

“We’re seeing a good many husband/wives, mother/daughter teams coming in to be admitted,” said Dyess. “So what can we do? We’re already on a bed shortage. Can we have them share a room? We’re looking at that possibility.”

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center pulmonologist Dr. Maria Rappai echoed the same space issues.

“Mostly non-vaccinated patients coming in with COVID,” explained Rappai. “Our emergency room is holding several patients for ICU, and we don’t have beds to move them to.”

Rappai stresses the importance of seeking out antibody treatment if you do get a COVID diagnosis.

“It is an available therapy,” noted Rappai. “You come in, you get a one-hour infusion or monitor it is giving you antibodies that are directly to neutralize the COVID virus.”

Vaccination is the first priority in terms of tools to keep the number of hospitalizations down. But monoclonal antibody treatment is another way to keep those numbers lower, and it seems to be working.

“We’re seeing very few have to come back and then be admitted for ongoing symptoms,” said Dyess.

But Rappai makes this note for those who find their symptoms worsening:

“Come earlier in your illness,” said Rappaid. “If you wait too long, it kind of causes — has already caused enough damage in your lungs that it’s going to be a lot a lot longer hospital stay.”

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Monday saying that the weekend’s case numbers alone will translate to 500 new hospitalizations in the coming days.

Again, that’s to hospitals that are already out of space.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers

Latest News

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor received a text message Monday from an unknown number with...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of text scam
The expansion of the Interstate-14 corridor will run through Laurel if the infrastructure bill...
Pine Belt represented in Bipartisan Infrastructure Package
.
Pine Belt represented in Bipartisan Infrastructure Package
.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of text scam