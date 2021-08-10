Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Covington County School District begins fall semester amid mask mandate

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Covington County School District students returned to class to begin their fall semester.

The customary start will allow the students to resume their in-person education, which has been disrupted on several occasions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A mask mandate is in place for all schools throughout the district, which includes all indoor activities and while riding in school buses.

Schools are sanitized and disinfected daily to keep the kids safe while learning.

Justin Russell, who is the Principal at Seminary High School, said having the students at school is much more efficient than trying to educate them from their homes.

“Besides just being easier to educate them, it’s also a lot more effective. It really does a disservice to students and parents in the community to teach them remotely. It’s not the best way to do it,” Russell said.

For Eli McNease, a senior attending at Seminary, it was all about getting things back to normal.

“It feels great to be back. We’re just excited to start the new year. We want to have fun and learn a lot of new stuff,” McNease said.

Those sentiments were echoed by fellow Seminary senior, Lela Craft, who said she was glad to be able and attend in-person classes for her last year at school.

“At home, you really couldn’t understand and get the full educational experience. I’m a senior and it’s my last year, so I do want to be here,” Craft said.

All students will be issued Chromebooks to use during the year if needed.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases

Latest News

There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Operation S.T.O.P.
Perry County School District returns to classes today.
Masked up students return to Perry County Schools
.
Masked up students return to Perry County Schools
.
Richton man charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault in Monday shooting