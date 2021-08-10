Covington County School District begins fall semester amid mask mandate

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Covington County School District students returned to class to begin their fall semester.

The customary start will allow the students to resume their in-person education, which has been disrupted on several occasions owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A mask mandate is in place for all schools throughout the district, which includes all indoor activities and while riding in school buses.

Schools are sanitized and disinfected daily to keep the kids safe while learning.

Justin Russell, who is the Principal at Seminary High School, said having the students at school is much more efficient than trying to educate them from their homes.

“Besides just being easier to educate them, it’s also a lot more effective. It really does a disservice to students and parents in the community to teach them remotely. It’s not the best way to do it,” Russell said.

For Eli McNease, a senior attending at Seminary, it was all about getting things back to normal.

“It feels great to be back. We’re just excited to start the new year. We want to have fun and learn a lot of new stuff,” McNease said.

Those sentiments were echoed by fellow Seminary senior, Lela Craft, who said she was glad to be able and attend in-person classes for her last year at school.

“At home, you really couldn’t understand and get the full educational experience. I’m a senior and it’s my last year, so I do want to be here,” Craft said.

All students will be issued Chromebooks to use during the year if needed.

