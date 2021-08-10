Win Stuff
Arkansas man being held on murder charge in Jones County

Trayron C. Morgan of Faulkner, Ark. was charged with one count of murder in Jones County in the Saturday shooting death of Derrick Christopher Wilkins.(Laurel Police Department)
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) – A 25-year-old Arkansas man remained at the Jones County Adult Detention Center after having bond set at $750,000 on one count of murder.

Trayron C. Morgan of Faulkner, Ark., made his first appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Monday, where he faced a murder in the Friday night shooting death of Derrick Christopher Wilkins of Laurel.

Friday, Laurel police were called to the 100 block of Brown Circle, and upon arrival, located Wilkins, who had shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Morgan was “developed” as a suspect at the scene, and a n all-points bulletin was issued, as well as a description of the vehicle Morgan drove from the scene.

The vehicle was spotted on Interstate 59 a short time later by a Jones County deputy, and the chase was on, until Morgan’s vehicle wrecked near mile marker 114.

Morgan then escaped into nearby woods and was not apprehended by Jasper County deputies until 5 a.m.

Jasper and Jones County sheriff’s departments, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jones County Constable Danny Gibson aided in Morgan’s arrest.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

