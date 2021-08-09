Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19

Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his presenter and father Archie Manning unveil a bust of Peyton during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.(AP Photo/David Richard)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi football legend Archie Manning is trying to persuade Mississippians into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manning teamed up with Delta Health Alliance to talk to people in the Magnolia State about the vaccines.

“Once a Mississippian, always a Mississippian. I love this place, and care about what happens here,” he said.

Then the legendary Ole Miss quarterback says he’s concerned over COVID-19 numbers.

“Our doctors are telling us 95 percent of new hospital patients who have COVID did not get vaccinated,” he said. “We know the vaccine works, but only if you get it.”

Delta Health Alliance’s goal is to provide education and improve health care access in the Mississippi Delta.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

Latest News

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers