‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi football legend Archie Manning is trying to persuade Mississippians into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Manning teamed up with Delta Health Alliance to talk to people in the Magnolia State about the vaccines.

We are so thankful to Archie Manning for his support of our statewide vaccination education efforts. #DHA's goal is to provide vaccine info to our fellow Mississippians.



Getting your shot is so important to your health AND your family’s health.#GetYourShotMS pic.twitter.com/k3bV2Z5tQ3 — DeltaHealthAlliance (@dhaorg) August 9, 2021

“Once a Mississippian, always a Mississippian. I love this place, and care about what happens here,” he said.

Then the legendary Ole Miss quarterback says he’s concerned over COVID-19 numbers.

“Our doctors are telling us 95 percent of new hospital patients who have COVID did not get vaccinated,” he said. “We know the vaccine works, but only if you get it.”

Delta Health Alliance’s goal is to provide education and improve health care access in the Mississippi Delta.

