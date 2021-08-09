Win Stuff
USM’s Hall likes Golden Eagles’ work ethic _ for the most part

Southern Miss linebacker Zach Portlock heads into the Joe P. Park Practice Facility at the...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – After four days on the practice field, first-year University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall sounds like a man who’s got a pretty good handle on what he is seeing.

“We have to continue to get tougher, and we were tougher (Monday),” Hall said. “We battled through the elements more.

“We had a few guys that didn’t, but like I said, toughness is a learned skill and we wanted to continue to train these young men to do that. We saw some physical hits out there Monday.”

USM returned to the Joe P. Park Practice Facility Monday morning for a second-straight day in shoulder pads.

The Golden Eagles have participated twice in with pads and now start getting into the rhythm of having some level of pads each day during their practice sessions.

USM will not go full pads until practice six, which is set for Thursday.

“We are in the grind part of camp n ow, but we have had really good energy,” Hall said. “Our kids enjoy being here. Our coaches do a great job of setting the standard. The coaches lead by example. They are energetic as they coach the good as well as the bad and our kids know that we love them and care about them.

“They (the players) understand that we have to get tougher, because nothing great in life comes easy.”

USM returns to the practice field on Tuesday, before taking their first break Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles will open their 105th season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.

Season tickets for USM’s 2021 six-game home schedule can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or 601-266-5418, as well as emailing ticket.office@usm.edu.

