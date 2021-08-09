State medical association in favor of mandatory school masking

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Medical Association believes masks can make all the difference, particularly when it comes to students being physically able to attend classes.

THE MSMA said implementing mask mandates at schools would be one way to curb the spread of COVID-19, protecting the students who are unable to get vaccinated, as well as teachers and staff inside the building.

Currently, individual districts have the say-so when it comes to mandating masks.

During a weekly COVID-19 update, state health leaders said they’re in favor of the MSMA’s proposal.

