Players of the Pine Belt: Seminary center Jacob Rials

SEMINARY, Miss (WDAM) - For the majority of his high school football career, Jacob Rials had played for his father, long-time Seminary High School coach Brian Rials.

But for his final prep season the 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior will be entering a brave, new world, with he and his teammates not only adjusting to a new coach and but a 180-degree shift in the offense the Bulldogs will bring to the field this fall.

“Everything,” Jacob Rials said. “Everything’s different. mainly, passing the ball. We haven’t done that much, but we will this year.”

Mitch Evans, who helmed Taylorsville High School to a pair of Class 2A state championships in the past three seasons, brought a more wide-open playbook with him when he left the Tartars to move down U.S. 49 and joined the Bulldogs.

“They’ve run the Wing-T here for like 40 years,” Evans said, “so, it’s going to be a process throughout the year.

“But the kids are excited about it, and by the time October rolls around and we’re in the playoffs, hopefully, we’ll be clicking,”

Logan Craft has been getting first-team snaps, and Evans said he really liked the idea of having a veteran like Rials in front of the first-year starter.

“He’s been a staple of that line, so while he’s not the most vocal, he’s going to be the leader of the offensive line,” Evans said.

The summer has been a learning curve, Rials said.

“In the Wing-T, you’re running and pulling a lot, trying to get the outside to kick guys out,” Rials said. “In the spread, you do a little of that, but not as much. Mostly pass setting, block the guy in front of you, double-team guys.”

Evans said being the son of a football coach wouldn’t hurt Rials’ transition.

“It makes a difference,” Evans said. “They’re getting double the coaching, out here on the field and then at home.”

Seminary may have a new coach and new offensive scheme, but the Bulldogs’ goals haven’t changed, Rials said.

“Win,” Rials said. “Win every game, go as far as we can, win state.”

