Pine Belt weather outlook stuck on hot and humid

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -We started off Monday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

The rest of Monday will be hot and humid.

The highs will soar into the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel as hot as 103 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday afternoon.A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out but most of us will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper-80s Monday evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat indices as highs as 103 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up afternoon showers.

Hit-or-miss showers will be the norm for Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the low-to-mid-90s.

Rain possibilities will go up this weekend, giving us a chance of scattered thunder storms for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low-90s.

