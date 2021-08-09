MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

ACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Monday that nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths had been reported over the three-day weekend

MSDH said Monday that 6,912 new coronavirus cases had been reported this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday, an average of 2,304 cases for each of those days.

Thirteen new deaths were recorded between July 29 and Aug. 6, including one each in Jones and Lamar counties.

Fifteen deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Jan. 29 and Aug. 2, including one each in Jones and Wayne counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 365,361 and 7,649, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 40,253 COVID-19 cases and 726 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 3,189 cases, 84 deaths

Forrest: 9,704 cases, 163 deaths

Jasper: 2,441 cases, 48 deaths

Jones: 9,690 cases, 173 deaths

Lamar: 7,816 cases, 91 deaths

Marion: 3,033 cases, 83 deaths

Perry: 1,408 cases, 38 deaths

Wayne: 2,972 cases, 46 deaths

MSDH also reported 320,771 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,246,943 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,048,917 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,072,117 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

