Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

MHP makes 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will appear in the 2022 America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar.

Each year the American Association of State Troopers holds a nationwide competition to determine which state has the best-looking cruisers. The top thirteen cruisers were voted on by Facebook users from July 20-August 3.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s cruiser received 11,506 votes and placed tenth in the competition. This year’s entry featured Trooper John Harris’ Dodge Charger photographed at scenic Red Bluff Canyon in Marion County.

MHP is entering the cruiser that belonged to Trooper Harris in the American Association of...
MHP is entering the cruiser that belonged to Trooper Harris in the American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser Contest".(MHP)
Mississippi’s entry was a tribute to Trooper Harris who died in the line of duty May 28, 2021, when he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
“We would like to thank all those that voted for the Mississippi Highway Patrol in the American Association of State Troopers’ Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” said Col. Randy Ginn. “This year’s entry honors the life of Trooper John Harris, a passionate and dedicated public servant and an important member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol family.”

“We are appreciative of the citizens of Mississippi for continually supporting law enforcement officers across the state,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our cruisers serve as a visual reminder that the Mississippi Highway Patrol is an elite group of law enforcement officers that are committed to serving and protecting the residents of our state.”

Calendars will be available for purchase in September on the American Association of State Troopers’ website at www.statetroopers.org. All proceeds will be used to provide benefits and services to member Troopers across the country.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers

Latest News

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor received a text message Monday from an unknown number with...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of text scam
The expansion of the Interstate-14 corridor will run through Laurel if the infrastructure bill...
Pine Belt represented in Bipartisan Infrastructure Package
.
Pine Belt represented in Bipartisan Infrastructure Package
.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department warns citizens of text scam
Hospitals describe toll of increasing COVID patients and demand on the system