Local animal shelter over capacity, on no-intake restriction

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, Aug. 8 is International Cat Day, and one local animal shelter is doing what it can to help cats find their forever homes.

The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League is over capacity and is currently on a no-intake restriction. Shelter officials say adoptions have been extremely slow since the pandemic began. They add donations have also slowed down.

With 25 cats available for adoption, officials say the shelter is doing what it can to find these furry friends their forever homes.

“We are running an adoption special for the month of August of $25 ...,” said Elisha Dykes, Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League director. “They come all vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines, spayed, neutered and rabies vaccines.”

If you can’t adopt, there are other ways to help the furry felines.

“Come see us and if you can’t adopt, come volunteer, come spend time with the animals,” Dykes said. “Donate, and if you can’t donate, again, come volunteer. Come see what we do every day.”

If you’d like to give, donations can be dropped off at the shelter located at 2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, or at Funky Shoes on 16th Avenue, Laurel

For a link to the shelter’s amazon wish list, click here.

The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours on Fridays until 6 p.m..

