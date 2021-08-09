Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Public School District students return to classrooms

New Thames Elementary School Principal welcomes students to in-person learning
Students on their first day of school at Thames Elementary.
Students on their first day of school at Thames Elementary.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The nearly 4,000 students in the Hattiesburg Public School District district grabbed their backpacks, put on masks and went inside to class for an in-person year.

The district is using the same COVID-19 protocols from last year to ensure a safe return to school. That includes a mask requirement, contact tracing, and heightened sanitizing. The district will continue to post a weekly COVID-19 report on their website as they did last year.

At Thames Elementary, Dr. Christie Moss welcomed students to their classrooms as the new principal.

“I’m delighted to begin this position. I have looked forward to it and dreamed for it for many years,” Moss says.

Moss has worked in the Hattiesburg Public School District and at Thames Elementary school for years; and now she is excited to lead the school.

“So many times when people come into a new position, they’re always wondering about what new things they can bring to. So our district provides us with great resources. Academically we are using the ready curriculum. For social-emotional we work with leader in me,” says Moss.

Leader In Me is a framework that teaches personal leadership and empowerment in each student. Moss is looking forward to implementing the program.

She values in-person learning for the elementary students.

“Right now we are just excited and delighted that we have children inside of our building,” Moss says. “And we are just hoping that we can keep it that way. We are wearing masks and we are focusing on our three ‘Ws.’ Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands. So with that we are excited and hopefully, we can stay inside our buildings throughout the year.”

Moss is looking forward to a great year and reminds parents to register their child if they have not already.

“We do have some students out there that have not registered so if you have not registered, please contact the school at 601 582-6655 and we will get you registered so we can get your journey started with Thames Elementary,” says Moss.

You can contact your child’s specific school to get them registered if they are not already.

