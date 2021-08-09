Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves tweets in acknowledgment of rising case numbers among the unvaccinated

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said...
On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said that 97 percent of all new cases, from July 9 - August 5, were from unvaccinated people. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement on Twitter reflecting on the rise in Delta variant cases in Mississippi.

On Twitter, Gov. Reeves reposted a post by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, which said that 97 percent of all new cases, from July 9 - August 5, were from unvaccinated people. According to Dobbs’ data, The unvaccinated made up 89 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 percent that had died from COVID-19.

Dr. Dobbs also said that there were some hospitalizations and deaths among individuals that were vaccinated. His data showed that the vaccinated represented 11 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 and 18 percent of those who had died from COVID-19. He noted that many of those cases were among groups that were older or had weakened immune systems.

Earlier this month, Reeves said he would not implement any statewide mandates. This came as more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases were being reported statewide and multiple school districts implemented mask mandates to help slow the spread of the virus.

On the Twitter post, Reeves said that residents should talk to their doctors and assess the risk. He also said people should “Do the right thing for you” and “Do the right thing for your family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
An U.S. Army team disposed of a piece of military ordnance found Friday at Jarrell Recycling in...
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Per the Mississippi State Department of Health: Mississippi averaged 2,304 new COVID-19 cases...
MSDH: Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported over weekend

Latest News

Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
‘The vaccine works’: Archie Manning urges Mississippians to protect against COVID-19
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
‘The worst is yet to come’: State health officer admits reality of rising case numbers