East Jasper students starting school year at home

By Mia Monet
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Students in the East Jasper School District will be starting the 2021-22 school year from the house.

East Jasper School District Superintendent Nadene Arrington decided to start the new school year virtually because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, sparked to some degree by the new, more virulent Delta coronavirus variety.

According to Mississippi State Department of Health statistics updated Friday, Jasper County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The first day of classes is set for Monday.

The decision will affect about 850 students at the district’s three schools: Heidelberg High School; Heidelberg Junior High; and The New William J. Berry Elementary School.

