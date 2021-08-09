Win Stuff
Covington County school district going with mandatory masks

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – If you are a student in or an employee of the Covington County School District, better have your masks ready to through the end of the month.

The district announced Friday that masks would be required through Aug. 31, not only on school campuses, but on school buses.

The need for masks will be evaluated weekly, district officials said.

The decree affects students and employees at the district’s nine schools, including Collins, Mount Olive and Seminary high schools, Carver and Seminary middle schools and Collins, Hopewell, Mount Olive and Seminary elementary schools.

Also, there is a new program to provide COVID-19 vaccines with parental consent to students in grades seven through 12.

Covington County Hospital will administer vaccines the week of Aug. 16.

