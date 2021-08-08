Win Stuff
Pine Belt Weather: More heat, more humdity ahead

By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Let’s get into the forecast!

Saturday, we saw a high of 92 degrees and can expect a low of 72 later Saturday night.

As we move into Sunday, our temperatures will sit just about the same, but an increase in humidity is going to make it feel hotter.

Look for highs around 92, with temperatures dropping to the mid-70 Sunday night.

Rain chances are slight Sunday.

Next week will start off hot and humid Monday and stay that way through Thursday.

Highs will be in the low-90s, with lows in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will be minimal Monday through Thursday.

The weekend will see opportunities for rain increase, with the chance of scattered thunderstorms increasing to 40 percent.

Look for high temperatures in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70′s.

We also are currently keeping tabs on The Tropics we do have three waves that are in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tune in live or check out our app for more updates.

Thank you, for watching WDAM 7 First Alert Weather.

