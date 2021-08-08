Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

More heat, more humidity in store for Pine Belt

By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Let’s get into the forecast!

Sunday’s high came in at 92 degrees and we can expect a low of 72 degrees Sunday night. Clear skies through sunset give us a very low chance for rain.

Expect Monday to feel warmer because of increased humidity. The high and low temperatures are expected to remain, with a high of 93 degrees and low of 74 degrees

Rain chances on Monday will remain low.

Tuesday, look for a high f 94 with a low of 73 with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Wednesday through Friday, highs will bubble up into the mid-’90s, with lows slipping into the mid-70s.

Chances of rain will hover between 30 percent and 40 percent.

As we move back into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will present us with a 40 percent chance of storms.

Our highs will remain in the low-90s over the weekend, with lows staying in the low-70s.

We currently are keeping tabs on the tropics, where we saw one wave dissipate, leaving us with two waves to follow as they move across the Atlantic Ocean.

Tune in Live or check out our app for more updates.

Thank you for watching WDAM 7 First Alert Weather.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
The Jones County School District heads back to the classroom August 6th.
Jones County superintendent breaks down changes as classes return
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.
Army EOD destroys second military ordinance at Jones Co. recycling center
LeAnna Roberts graduates from high school and community college on the same day
15-year-old graduates from high school and community college on the same day
Dobbs: People are ‘absolutely’ going to die because they don’t have access to care

Latest News

WDAM 7's Branden Walker offers viewers his extended forecast for the Pine Belt.
Pine Belt Weather: More heat, more humdity ahead
.
Rex Thompson's Friday evening forecast 8/6
For Saturday look for hot and humid conditions with a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm....
Heavy humidity returning this weekend
.
Rex Thompson's Thursday evening forecast 8/5