More heat, more humidity in store for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Let’s get into the forecast!

Sunday’s high came in at 92 degrees and we can expect a low of 72 degrees Sunday night. Clear skies through sunset give us a very low chance for rain.

Expect Monday to feel warmer because of increased humidity. The high and low temperatures are expected to remain, with a high of 93 degrees and low of 74 degrees

Rain chances on Monday will remain low.

Tuesday, look for a high f 94 with a low of 73 with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Wednesday through Friday, highs will bubble up into the mid-’90s, with lows slipping into the mid-70s.

Chances of rain will hover between 30 percent and 40 percent.

As we move back into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will present us with a 40 percent chance of storms.

Our highs will remain in the low-90s over the weekend, with lows staying in the low-70s.

We currently are keeping tabs on the tropics, where we saw one wave dissipate, leaving us with two waves to follow as they move across the Atlantic Ocean.

