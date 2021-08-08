Lucky Rabbit hosts back-to-school street festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A section of Mobile Street in Downtown Hattiesburg was closed off for one of the larger back-to-school festivals this year.

The Lucky Rabbit, a flea market in Hattiesburg, flooded the street with multiple vendors, food trucks and, just becasue, a bounce house, offering an immersive outdoor experience for the whole family.

“With the students being back in town, we figured this was a good time to have a big street market, bring vendors in and bring folks in,” Lucky Rabbit co-owner Brandon Thaxton said. “So far, it looks like its been our busiest day for an outdoor festival since COVID.”

The festival ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and the owners of Lucky Rabbit said they were looking forward to more street festivals in the future.

