Jones supervisor hosts annual back-to-school Community Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County supervisor and many other sponsors hosted a special back-to-school event Saturday.

A Community Day and backpack giveaway was held at Sandy Gavin Park.

Children, parents and other family members were treated to hot dogs and hamburgers.

The Laurel Fire Department also demonstrated some of its life-saving equipment.

Nearly 300 backpacks filled with school supplies, were provided for the students.

The event is hosted each year by Jones County District Six Supervisor Tavares Comegys, with the help of businesses and other community leaders.

“I have help from the local community, business owners, even business owners out of Hattiesburg have just reached out and sent backpacks,” said Comegys. “It’s just been overwhelming, the support.“

The backpacks were received gratefully.

“I think the backpack giveaway is a good idea for the kids, especially the ones that parents don’t have the money to supply everything they need,” said Precious Myers, who has two children attending school this year.

Last year’s Community Day was canceled due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.