Deputies: One detainee captured after escaping from Raymond Work Center, other still at large

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a detainee has been captured after escaping from the Raymond Work Center Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say Darren Point, 20, is back in custody and being transported to Raymond. He was captured in Jackson near Gallatin St.

According to authorities, Jerry Raynes, 50, is still at large. Raynes is known from the Jefferson Davis County area and has a history of jail escape from other facilities.

Point was held for a recovered stolen vehicle while Raynes was held for Auto Theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call (601) 352-1521.

