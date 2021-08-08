C.E. Roy Center hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest Health teamed up again Saturday to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents.

A free clinic was held at the C.E. Roy Community Center.

Hattiesburg Clinic staff administered second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to patients who received first doses of that vaccine at the same location three weeks ago.

Betsy Mercier, assistant to the mayor for the City of Hattiesburg, said more than 90 patients were scheduled to receive their second vaccine doses Saturday.

It’s the fourth time in the last six months the free clinics have been held at the C.E. Roy Community Center.

“The vaccines are the key, the vaccines are the way we get out of this,” said Randy Henderson, a neonatologist with Forrest General Hospital who assisted with the clinic.

“If you listen to the (Mississippi State) Health Department, the next two weeks could be very difficult for our state. The numbers are going up and up. I don’t know how long the spike is going to last, but I do know getting your vaccine is going to help it come down sooner.”

For the time being, free COVID-19 testing is also being done at the community center.

“We don’t want people to go to the ER and overwhelm the ER just to be tested, because they’ve exposed or they may be feeling symptomatic, it’s very important to provide alternate locations for our community to get tested,” Mercier said. “It’s 24-hour turnaround for test results and it provides more accurate results than a Rapid (test) does.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.