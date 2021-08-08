3rd Duck Derby raises money for Petal playground

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -An annual race to raise money for a playground in Petal has made the move from the Leaf River in Forrest County to a water park in Covington County.

The third Duck Derby for the Excel By 5 organization was held Saturday morning at the Grand Paradise Water Park.

More than 2,000 plastic ducks were released and made their way to the finish line.

The entry fee for each duck was $10.

Money raised will be used to build a new infant-toddler playground at Petal’s Hinton Park.

“We are hoping to have (the playground) ready to go, or at least a ground-breaking within the next year or so,” said Jamie Lott, chair of Excel By 5. “We’ve done this for three years, our community has come out and really supported us and we are working really hard to get this going as soon as possible.”

Winner of the event was Allan Young, who took home $2,000 as his grand prize.

Second place went to Michael Garrett and Barbara Mauldin finished in third place.

