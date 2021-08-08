Win Stuff
2nd piece of military ordnance destroyed at Jones County landfill

By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – A United States Army team destroyed an piece of military ordnance late Friday afternoon at a Jones County recycling plant where an employee had died in an explosion just a few days earlier.

The U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Fort Polk, La., arrived around 4:30 p.m. at Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville and destroyed the device.

A check of the property found no additional military munitions.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the U.S. Army EOD team from Fort Polk,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are blessed to have partners at the local, state and federal levels who provide expertise and assistance in difficult situations, such as we have faced this week here in Jones County.”

Friday’s action came just two days after James Keyes, 35, of Laurel, died Wednesday morning from “major lower body trauma” in an explosion.

Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified

It was Keyes’ third day on the job.

Friday’s incident began about 10:15 a.m. Friday when “a type of explosive” was discovered. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives evacuated and closed off the recycling plant.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

