Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

US women win 3rd water polo gold in a row

In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass...
In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass against Nicola Zagame of Australia during a women's semifinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The U.S. women's water polo team got a big lift when Seidemann decided to go for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women’s tournament at the Games.

Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country’s best finish in the women’s competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and JCSD personnel discuss the situation at Jarrell Recycling.
Army EOD destroys second military ordinance at Jones Co. recycling center
According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the incident occurred...
Overnight shooting in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
gavel (file photo)
City of Jackson slapped with largest fine in state history following WLBT ethics complaint
Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh asks people with questions to talk to their primary care doctor or...
Local doctor breaks down what ‘eligible for the vaccine’ means
For more information on the open houses, you can visit either East Jasper School District’s...
East Jasper schools moving to virtual start, virtual open houses Saturday

Latest News

Will Hall, Southern Miss head coach
Southern Miss holds Day 1 of fall camp
Will Hall, Southern Miss head coach
Southern Miss holds Day 1 of fall camp
Richton quarterback Avery Carter
Player of the Pine Belt: Richton quarterback Avery Carter
Richton quarterback Avery Carter
Player of the Pine Belt: Richton quarterback Avery Carter