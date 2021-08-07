Win Stuff
Southern Miss holds Day 1 of fall camp

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles were fired up to be back on the practice field as they opened up fall camp on Friday.

There seems to be an immeasurable amount of anticipation building toward September 4th’s season-opener at South Alabama with coach Will Hall leading Southern Miss.

The jolt of electricity he’s pumped into the football program could be felt all around USM’s campus on Friday.

However, Hall knows Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is a championship team.

“We’ve built belief, we’ve built belief that we can be that again,” Hall said. “Now is it going to happen like that, probably not. We hope it does and we’re working every day to do it. But we consistently over a period of time are going to build this program back to where it should be. And the sooner the better, right? For me, for our fans, for everybody. But if we all keep pulling together we’re going to get there because we have a vision but we also have a detailed plan to get to it. We have a recruiting plan, we have a way to practice, we have a way to treat people that’s proven over the history of time to build championships and so we’re driving towards that every day.”

