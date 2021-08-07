Win Stuff
Player of the Pine Belt: Richton quarterback Avery Carter

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Injuries and illness took a toll on Avery Carter during his first two years of high school.

But that adversity also made him a tougher football player. The senior quarterback is now more than ready to lead the Richton Rebels.

“It’s just another year,” Carter said. “I mean, just coming out, doing what we need to do to better ourselves every day. Get one percent better.”

“A lot of kids look up to him, know what he’s been through,” said Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “Kinda worked through those injuries and those recoveries real well so the kids really respect him and look up to him. Does a great job of knowing our system. Been in it four years so he knows where everybody’s supposed to line up and what they’re supposed to do. It’s almost like another coach on the field for us.”

Rice is gonna need that coach on the field with just six seniors on his roster. The Rebels will be a young group.

“We’re kinda hoping that young core group kinda becomes our nucleus,” Rice said. “And then our six seniors - out of those six, five of those are guys that have been in the system for four years.”

It’s a young team about to be thrown into one of the toughest regions in the state. Region 4-1A includes two defending state champions Lumberton and Taylorsville.

But the Rebels have never been the type to back away from a challenge.

“I mean they just all, they love the game of football,” Carter said. “We come out here, we work hard. Getting all the guys out here, nobody needs to be missing. Coach Rice is a good coach. We just all need to be out here participating, getting one percent better every day.”

“Good kids, good families,” Rice said. “So, our kids are hard workers. They’re just blue-collar type kids, blue-collar community. And a lot of times our play on field shows that kind of mentality in our community.”

Richton opens its season on August 27 vs. Perry Central.

