Miss. House Speaker visits Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives Philip Gunn has been visiting Hattiesburg for the past few days. On Friday morning, he spoke to CEOs with the Area Development Partnership.

Gunn began by congratulating and thanking Hattiesburg residents and the ADP for supporting the movement to vote on and change the flag state flag.

“Well I just wanted the people to know that their local representatives were some of the leaders behind getting the change of the flag started. Three of their representatives here; Missy McGee, Jansen Owen, Kent McCarty, were some of the ones that initially started the conversation that led to the change in the flag and so the people of Hattiesburg can be very proud of the leadership that their local representatives exhibited,” said Gunn.

“Larry Bird from Petal was also an integral part of making that change so I feel like it was important for people here to know the quality of the leadership they have, the quality of the representatives they have.”

Missy McGee, the representative for District 102 was also at the event. She recalls the work over the past few sessions and vote last fall.

“The changing of the state flag is something that I will never forget, being a part of a major part of Mississippi,” McGee says. “I have to say Speaker Gunn was the key in making that happen but to get to walk alongside him and be a part of that historic time was just a wonderful thing.”

Gunn and McGee say there is a lot of work the legislature has going forward with other measures, like Initiative 65 and allocating federal COVID-19 funds.

“Well, we certainly recognize the people of the state voted overwhelmingly to have a medical marijuana program. Initiative 65 is what was on the ballot. We are trying to develop a program that is as close to that as we can get,” says Gunn. “There are some issues that we are still having to negotiate and work through. We are in conversations daily with the senate and other leaders to develop that program whatever that may look like.”

Gunn says he does not expect the legislature to enter a special session to approve a medical marijuana bill this year. He explains that special sessions cost the taxpayers more money and the discussion is not far enough along.

McGee shares her thoughts on Initiative 65 as well.

“So going into the 2022 legislative session I think we know that one of the biggest issues is going to be dealing with the federal monies that have come to the state and how those monies will be spent,” McGee says. “Obviously, there is the medical marijuana issue, ballot initiative issues, that we will be addressing so lots of things from last session that we will continue to work on when we go back in January.”

McGee says she is grateful to have the speaker visit so he can meet the people of the hub city and their questions at events like this one.

“Anytime I can get him down here to meet our wonderful people and see all the great things that are going on in Hattiesburg, it’s just great so we are so honored that he chose to spend a couple days with us here,” McGee shares.

While visiting with the ADP, Gunn talked about finding a company to occupy the mega-site located in Forrest and Lamar counties.

“One of the things that we’ve talked about over the last couple days that I’ve been here is this mega-site we have down here on [U.S.] Highway 98. I talked to the leaders about what a tremendous potential they have with developing that site. And I’ve offered to work with them to go out and try to find a tenant, go out and try to find somebody to come on that site,” says Gunn.

“They’ve got a ready-made site. They’ve got infrastructure, Highway 98, [U.S.] Highway 59, we’ve got the port, you know just a few miles away. You’ve got a metropolitan area here that can provide workforce. We just need to work together to go out and find a tenant and I told them I’m willing to go with them wherever they want to go and let’s see if we can get somebody to come out here and put a facility out there.”

The new house legislative session starts in January of 2022.

