Jones County superintendent breaks down changes as classes return

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 9,000 students came face-to-face with their friends, classmates and teachers in the Jones County School District Friday morning.

Superintendent Tommy Parker says they had to make a last-minute adjustment right before the start of school.

“Last Monday we had to make a decision to require masks for all of our students, faculty and staff on campus. We hope that’s something that’ll be temporary,” says Parker.

Parker says the school district decided to make the last-minute change because COVID-19 cases are rising with the Delta variant and he wanted to keep everybody as safe as possible.

“Under the new guidelines if everybody’s mask up and somebody gets sick, it’s not necessary for a large number of people to quarantine,” said Parker. “We feel like that will help to keep our students face-to-face instruction here and that’s really what we think it’s all about,” Paker says.

Aside from COVID, Parker says he’s very excited about a new tactic for the 7th through 12th grades who’ve fallen behind because of virtual learning.

“We’ve added an extra period in the school day, and we now have an eight-period day rather than a seven, and that’ll allow us to actually block some of our classes during the school day to help our students who might have fallen behind,” says Parker.

Not only are they helping the high schoolers catch up, but the district is also helping the kindergarteners get an early start by giving all communities access to Pre-K.

“...we think it’s critical to have our students start as early as possible in a structured environment and help them in alone,” says Parker.

West Jones was the last school in the district not offering Pre-K. Now, the community has access and those littles ones will start on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

