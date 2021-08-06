West Jasper’s new superintendent excited to start school year

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jasper School District’s first day back had all hands on deck, including the new superintendent, Dr. Kenitra Ezi.

“YAY! I’m getting a senior t-shirt and I’m going to be in senior pictures because it’s my first senior class as superintendent,” says Ezi, to a classroom full of 12th graders.

She walked around all Thursday morning, greeting the teachers and students in West Jasper’s district on their first day of school.

“I have been welcoming students, welcoming teachers, opening milk cartons and Pop-Tart wrappers in the cafeteria for the sweetest kindergarteners,” says Ezi.

Ezi’s not the only one from the central office who welcomed the students back into their classrooms. She says it was a group effort to show support to the teachers and school administrators.

“Directors and supervisors met with me, and we agreed that we wanted to provide a support service to the schools the first couple of days. So we were each assigned to campus a school campus, and we were at the mercy of the principals,” says Ezi.

They didn’t just show up, they showed out on the first day with specially designed t-shirts for the occasion, with “West Jasper Crew” written across the front.

“We wanted to communicate to our teams that we’re here for support. So, we are the ‘West Jasper Crew,’ and all our leadership at the district office, haven’t we had on shirts today,” said Ezi.

Ezi also says she’s very happy with how everything worked out for the district on the first day of school.

“Our principals and staff have gone above and beyond to make today a memorable first day, our students came in masked up, they remembered the routines from last year, in terms of mitigation efforts, and we’re just rocking it out, we’ve had a great start,” says Ezi.

As a quick memo to parents, Dr. Ezi says please be patient with the bus schedule for the first few days of school. drivers are still getting familiar and learning their routes. She says they will get your children home, it might not be on time, but they will make it.

