Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of...
The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.(Source: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
Michael Arrington (left) and Robert Odom (right)
Forrest Co. School District bus stolen Thursday morning; 2 charged
According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the incident occurred...
Overnight shooting in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Michael’s mother, Hilda Landry, spoke about her pain and the justice she hopes to receive.
Family of Marion County hit-and-run victim speaks out

Latest News

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
Henry County Board of Education Chair Holly Cobb, left, talks to students at Tussahaw...
Schools reopen with masks optional in many US classrooms
Health officials in the U.S. and the UK are ramping up calls for pregnant woman to get...
COVID: Should pregnant women get vaccinated?