Tax referendum passes in Petal special election

PETLA, Miss. (WDAM) - Citizens in Petal took to the polls to cast their ballot on a tax referendum Thursday.

The referendum was passed, which will add an additional three percent sales tax to restaurants, bars, and hotels in the city.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker shares the impact the increase can have on the general public.

“Got around 74, 75% in favor of this. This bill’s incapacity into the budget,” Ducker says. “You can actually see that this sales tax will bring in. Put it over where you’re spending money in recreation, in tourism, in civic center, senior center and move the money back over to the general fund.”

Ducker says over 400 people came out to vote for the sales tax increase.

The extra money could also go back into the economy to help with paving roads and fund first responders more money.

