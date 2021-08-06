Students in the Wayne County School District return to their classes.

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, students in the Wayne County School District returned to class for the start of the Fall semester.

According to school administrators, it was a solid start, who say everything went off without a hitch, except for several students who couldn’t attend classes because they weren’t yet registered.

Parents are urged to register their children either by going online at the school’s website or in person by bringing two proofs of residency to the school office where their child attends.

For the teachers, Friday was spent going over the handbook with the students and handing out Chromebooks and assignments for the coming weeks.

However, for the kids, there was a lot of excitement just being back on campus with their friends.

“It’s fun getting to catch up with everybody, what they did over the summer. I saw all my cheer-friends during the summer but catching up with my friends from school last year, it’s been really great,” said Heidi Ainsworth, who just started her freshman year.

Bakari McCall, a senior this year, said he understands everything the teachers and parents have had to deal with over the past year, but said he’s committed to getting his education.

“It feels good to be back because of all this chaos that’s been going on with the coronavirus. We just need to mask up and keep going, whatever it takes to get our education,” he said.

There is a mask mandate in place for all those who are inside school facilities and for those who ride school buses.

“We’re going to get them educated. We’re going to have a good year. We’re going to get past this as soon as possible.” Principal Bubba Hathorn said.

The district has employed a national company, ABM, to clean and disinfect all the schools to keep the students safe as they return.

ABM uses traditional cleaning methods as well as foggers which delivers a higher level of disinfecting.

School administrators are asking parents who have COVID-19 cases in their homes, to refrain from sending their children to school, and promptly alert school officials to help them keep the schools safe.

