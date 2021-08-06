Rural Health Initiative to provide free screenings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – In celebration of National Health Center Week, Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., will provide free health screenings.

The screenings start Monday and will run through Friday.

SeMRHI has clinic locations in Hattiesburg, Beaumont, Brooklyn, Lumberton, Picayune, Seminary and Sumrall.

Free screenings include blood pressure, glucose, body mass index, vision, cholesterol, hemoglobin, HIV, prostate exams, clinical breast exams, COVID testing and vaccinations.

The annual giveback by the clinics meets a system-wide goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.

