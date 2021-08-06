PRCC’s Jones tapped 1st-team preseason All-America

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Latreal Jones had a breakout season catching the football for the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in 2020.

Folks have noticed.

Jones, who earned first-team All-America status from JCGridiron.com last year, was named a first-team preseason All-America selection heading into 2021 by the website.

Last season, the former Taylorsville High School standout caught 33 passes for 415 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Jones’ single-best game came against Southwest Community College, when he had 11 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown

According to a release from PRCC, Jones has fielded scholarship offers from Auburn University, Coastal Carolina University, University of Louisiana, Texas State University and Troy University.

