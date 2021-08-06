PRCC duo named CoSIDA Academic All-America

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College baseball standouts Graham Crawford of Hattiesburg/Sumrall High School and Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto/Enterprise High School each were recently honored by being named a prestigious All-America CoSIDA selection.

In the men’s “At-Large College Division”, Crawford was selected as CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year and Gartman was selected as a first-team Academic All-American.

“Coach Avalon has pushed our entire team,” Crawford said. “He’s always said that academics come first and if you can’t do it in the classroom, you can’t do it on the field.

“He always said that his dad instilled in him that the hardest thing to do in life is to have pride in everything that you do, and I always try to have pride in everything.”

Crawford earned the award after finishing the year with a 3.91 GPA as a business law major.

The CoSIDA award was one of many that the catcher claimed during the offseason after being named NJCAA Third-Team All-America, First-Team All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, All-Region 23 Team and Academic All-MACCC.

Crawford finished his sophomore season at Pearl River with a .485 on-base percentage and 35 walks, which were both first on the team. He finished second on the team in homers (15), hits (48) and RBIs (49).

Gartman earned a First-Team Academic All-America selection after holding a 3.60 GPA as a business major.

“This is probably my first big academic honor,” Gartman said. “It’s a special thing to me because I always try my absolute hardest in school. It’s a great way to end my time at Pearl River.”

Gartman led Wildcat pitching staff, finishing 9-0 record in 12 starts. He led Pearl River in strikeouts (81), strikeouts per nine innings (12.15) and ERA (1.95).

He also added numerous trophies, claiming NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year and MACCC Pitcher of the Year as well as First-Team NJCAA All-America and All Region 23 honors.

Crawford and Gartman are the second and third CoSIDA All-America selections for Pearl River after Ronald Baker earned the honor last year.

CoSIDA’s College Division includes two-year institutions, Canadian institutions and any United States four-year institution that was not affiliated with the National Collegiate Athletic Association or National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics.

