Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Officials say five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois.

Fire crews were called to the building before 3 a.m. Friday and reported finding two children already dead.

The three other children were found unconscious and were eventually pronounced dead. Fire officials say the children ranged in age from 2 to 9 years old and belonged to the same family.

East St. Louis Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan says the children’s mother had left the home to pick up another adult from work.

The cause of the fire in East St. Louis, which is located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 at Masonite Lake Road in Jones County.
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Jones Co. crash
Michael Arrington (left) and Robert Odom (right)
Forrest Co. School District bus stolen Thursday morning; 2 charged
According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the incident occurred...
Overnight shooting in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County.
Man killed in Jones Co. explosion identified
Michael’s mother, Hilda Landry, spoke about her pain and the justice she hopes to receive.
Family of Marion County hit-and-run victim speaks out

Latest News

The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market
Eight-county Pine Belt closing in on 40,000 cases since February, 2020.
MSDH: Nearly 2,100 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Mississippi
Five children died in a house fire in Illinois.
Aerials of deadly Illinois fire